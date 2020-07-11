“Asatyagrahi”: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi for ‘Asia’s Largest Solar Project’ claim with one-word response; Congress supporters say ‘My PM is a liar’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Asatyagrahi response after the latter claimed to dedicate ‘Asia’s largest solar project’ in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh to Indians. No sooner did Gandhi tweet with Asatyagrahi  response, his supporters accused the prime minister of being a liar.

Asatyagrahi

This was after PM Modi tweeted from his official PMO’s handle, “Today, Rewa has indeed created history. Rewa has been identified with mother Narmada (river) and white tigers. Now Asia’s largest solar project too has been added to its identity. Narendra Modi  dedicating Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power project to the Nation.”

Rahul Gandhi quoted PM Modi’s tweet and wrote, “Asatyagrahi.” Asatyagrahi translates in English as someone who doesn’t believe in struggle of truth.

Modi’s tweet received 17,000 likes despite it being shared from PMO Twitter handle, which has followers in excess of 37 million. In contrast, Gandhi’s tweet was liked by 37,000 Twitter users despite the Congress MP’s Twitter handle being followed by 15 million people.

Soon after Gandhi’s tweet, other Congress leaders and workers began to troll PM Modi, calling him a liar. ‘My PM is a liar’ became a dominating theme of social media conversations.

Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader, DK Shivakumar, had tweeted on Friday, “Union Power Minister must answer as to how the Central Government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia’s largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2000 MW) and was opened two years back!”

Shivakumar tweeted on Saturday asking Karnataka Chief Minister if he was not proud of the Pavagada Park in Karnataka. “2000 MW Pavagada Mega Solar Project is the pride of Karnataka. It isn’t about me or my party, Pavagada project is an achievement of the people of the state. Is CM @BSYBJP not proud of it? He must answer with facts so that the entire country knows about Karnataka’s contribution.”

