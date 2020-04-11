Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet says PM Modi has extended lockdown, terms it ‘correct decision’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the current national lockdown, terming it a ‘correct decision.’ Kejriwal’s tweet came soon after PM Modi chaired a video conference with chief ministers of different states over the coronavirus pandemic.

Kejriwal’s tweet read, “PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she agreed with Modi and wanted the lockdown to be extended till 30 April. “PM Narendra Modi spoke about extending lockdown till April 30 in video-conference with CMs,” news agency PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is believed to have decided to extend the lockdown in his state till 30 April. Maharashtra has become the worst-hit India state with 110 deaths.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus deaths rose to 242 with the current number of active cases climbing to 6,634.