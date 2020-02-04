Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘1 PM challenge’ to Amit Shah three days before crucial assembly polls

Delhi’s incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dared Home Minister Amit Shah to announce the name of BJP’s chief ministerial candidate by 1 PM on Wednesday. Kejriwal, who’s leading the AAP’s campaign for the 8 February assembly polls, told reporters that he was ready to debate with the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate at the place of their choosing.

He said, “This debate can take place at a place of their choice. There can be two anchors to moderate the debate. One can be of their choice, another of our choice. Everything must happen in front of the ordinary public.”

He added, “Public want to know who their CM face is…Amit Shah is saying that ‘you give us your vote and then I will choose the CM.’ In a democracy, CM is elected by the public. Amit Shah does not select a CM in a democracy. Amit Shah is saying that ‘you give me a blank cheque and I will write the CM’s name on that.’ This right cannot be given to Amit Shah under our constitution and democracy.

“If they decide on a CM’s name by 1 PM tomorrow and modalities are finalised, then I am ready to debate with him. If they don’t. then I will see you all here at 1 PM tomorrow.”

Kejriwal said that the debate was an integral part of democracy adding that ‘it’s important to debate the promises made by them and us.’ “This is also important to hold this debate in front of the citizens so that they (citizens) can also ask questions…So, today I want to tell the BJP that people of Delhi want the BJP to declare their CM candidate,” Kejriwal added.

Delhi goes to polls on 8 February with the counting scheduled for 11 February.