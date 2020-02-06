Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, says ‘he dances well’

Just two days before the crucial assembly polls, AAP chief and the incumbent chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has once again taken a potshot at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari saying that he liked his songs particularly those where he ‘dances well.’

Speaking to news agency PTI, Kejriwal said that he often asked people to listen to Tiwari’s songs and watch the videos of his songs and dance. Kejriwal was asked about the allegations that he mocked purvanchalis (people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and bordering districts of Bihar living in Delhi) making fun of Tiwari’s background as an actor and singer.

AAP chief said, “I have not mocked Tiwari for his song Rinkiya ke Papa and instead, I have praised him for singing good songs. I do not understand where is insulting and mocking in it. I listen to Tiwari’s songs. I like his videos. He dances well.”

Kejriwal had courted controversy recently by referring to Tiwari as a ‘good singer,’ who sang Rinkiya Ke Papa song.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s jibe, Tiwari had accused him of insulting Purvanchalis and their culture.

The campaigning for the Delhi assembly polls will culminate today with the voting scheduled for 8 February. The counting of votes will take place on 11 February.