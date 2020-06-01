Arvind Kejriwal seals Delhi borders for one week, seeks suggestions from public on future course of action

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the sealing of the national capital’s borders for a week as he sought suggestions from people on his next course of action. Kejriwal said that people with passes and engaged in essential services will be allowed to enter.

He tweeted, “With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of ppl from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents?- We seek ur suggestions.”

Addressing his online press briefing, Kejriwal asked, “Should we reopen the border? Some people are saying that hospitals in Delhi should only provide treatment to those living in Delhi. But Delhi is for everyone. Delhi is the capital of India…But some people are suggesting that Delhi hospitals should be barred for outsiders as long as we have corona threats looming.”

The decision to seal borders by Kejriwal came a day after the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate announced the sealing of the Delhi-Noida border. Noida DM Suhas LY had said that the decision to seal the Noida-Delhi border was taken after the district administration found that 42% positive COVID-19 cases had been traced to Delhi.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen alarmingly in Delhi in the last few days. 473 people have already lost their lives due to the deadly virus with the total number of positive cases climbing to 19,844.

The Delhi High Court had recently pulled up the Delhi government for the poor handling of dead bodies. The opposition parties have accused the Kejriwal government of hiding the real data on COVID-19 deaths. Both the BJP and the Congress have slammed the Delhi government of spending crores of rupees on newspaper ads but ignoring the plight of ordinary citizens during the global pandemic