Arvind Kejriwal mocked for tweet against GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, reminded about support to BJP on Article 370

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday faced public ridicule for his tweet terming the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha an ‘insult’ to the people of the national capital. No sooner did Kejriwal tweet expressing his angst against the passage of the Bill, liberal journalists began to poke fun at him by reminding him about his support to the BJP on the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir from full state to a union territory in 2019.

Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, “The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people.”

But, aside from his own party workers or supporters, Kejriwal failed to receive any support from the liberal ecosystem. Instead, they mocked him for his questionable stand in support of the BJP on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Journalist Swati Chaturvedi wrote, “Now Shah is bringing “peace & development to Delhi” & Kejriwal calls it an “insult to the people of Delhi”?” This was in response to Kejriwal’s tweet in support of the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir’s status from full state to a union territory. He had tweeted on 5 August 2019, “We support the govt on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state.”

Journalist Mitali Saran tweeted, “I didn’t speak when they came for Kashmir. I didn’t show up for Delhi’s students when they came for Delhi’s students. Then they came for me and I was super surprised.”

Now Shah is bringing “peace & development to Delhi” & Kejriwal calls it an “insult to the people of Delhi”? pic.twitter.com/C58cHnCOFJ — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) March 22, 2021

I didn’t speak when they came for Kashmir. I didn’t show up for Delhi’s students when they came for Delhi’s students. Then they came for me and I was super surprised. https://t.co/YoCH1KzNgs — Mitali Saran (@mitalisaran) March 22, 2021

Good. He celebrated when J&K was made UT. I hope LG takes over the advertisement budget of delhi government and stop giving ads to NDTV. Kejriwal in any case spent massively on republic and zee https://t.co/HGFKRTMBii — Abshar (@Aaabshar) March 22, 2021

According to news agency PTI, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is “unconstitutional”.

The Bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.