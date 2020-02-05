APPSC Group 2 Main Exam Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) declares APPSC Group 2 Main Exam Results 2018 @ psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 2 Main Exam Results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the APPSC Group 2 Main Exam Results 2018 on its official website psc.ap.gov.in.

Successful candidates will now be called for certificate verification and medical examination to be be held in O/o A.P.P.S.C., New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh- 520010.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the home page od APPSC psc.ap.gov.in

Scroll down to find the link stating Marks of all Candidates for Mains – Group-II Services – Notification No.25/2018

Click the link

New window will appear containing the roll numbers of all successful candidates

Save and take the printout for future references

About APPSC

The A.P. Public Service Commission came in to existence on 1st November, 1956 with the formation of the State of Andhra Pradesh. Before this, there was Andhra Public Service Commission in the Andhra State and Hyderabad Public Service Commission in the Hyderabad State. Andhra Service Commission came in to existence only in 1953 after the bifurcation of composite Madras State into Andhra and Madras States.

On the eve of formation of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, Andhra Public Service Commission was functioning with a Chairman and two Members and Hyderabad Public Service Commission was functioning with one Member. Hence, A.P. Public Service Commission was constituted with a Chairman and 3 Members. With increasing work load, Government enhanced the Members as five in the year 1981 and later to Chairman and 7 Members in the year 1983. Government again reviewed the strength in 1994 and enhanced it to Chairman and 9 Members. This is the present strength.

The Public Service Commissions had been established under Article 315 of the Constitution of India. The functions of the Commission are enumerated in the Article 320 of the constitution.

The statutory functions of the Commission are as follows:-

1. Direct Recruitment (Article 320 (1))

2. Recruitment by transfer (Article 320(3)(b))

3. Statutory rules relating to services (Article 320 (3)(a)&(b)

4. Disciplinary cases (Article 320(3)© and regulations 17(1)(a) to (e))

5. Reimbursement of legal expenses (Article 320(3)(d))

6. Wound and extraordinary pension cases (Article 320(3)(e))

In addition the Commission is entrusted with the following items of work:-

1. Conduct of Departmental Tests for several departments.

2. Conduct of examination for admission to RIMC, Dehradun.

3. Conduct of Half yearly examination for IAS and IPS Officers and Proficiency tests for AIS Officers.

4. Watching of temporary appointments exceeding 3 months and according concurence for their continuance (regulation 16)

5. Consultation in cases of appointment of contract extending over 5 years (Regulation 16).