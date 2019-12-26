AP SLPRB Exam Results 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board declares AP SLPRB Exam Results 2019 @ slprb.ap.gov.in

AP SLPRB Exam Results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has declared the AP SLPRB Exam Results 2019 on its official website slprb.ap.gov.in. The exams were conducted on 17 November this year at six centers of three different locations in the state.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in

Click the Latest News section on the home page

Click on the link stating ‘List of candidates called for Interview for the post of Asst. Public Prosecutor’

A new window will open containing the list of registration numbers and the dates of your interviews

Download and save the page for future references

The candidates called for the interview will receive a call letter through the mail. The venue of the interview is Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, located in the DGP office / Police Head Quarters, Mangalagiri, Guntur District. The official notification made it clear that no TA/DA will be paid for the Interview, scheduled for 3 January 2020.

About AP SLPRB

Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) come into existence in 10-09-1985. SLPRB, AP will release the timely recruitment notifications for the direct recruitment of non-gazetted posts in their department including Station Fire Officers and Firemen in the A.P. Fire and Emergency Services Department, Sub-Inspectors and Constables in Special Protection Force, Deputy Jailor, Assistant Matron and Warder (Male/ Female) in the Prisons department and Additional Public Prosecutors, Grade-II and Assistant Public Prosecutors in A.P. State Prosecution Services.