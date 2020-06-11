AP Inter Results 2020: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) to announce Manabadi Inter Results today @ bie.ap.gov.in and www.manabadi.com

AP Inter Results 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to announce Manabadi Inter Results today on its official website bie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available on www.manabadi.com.

This year’s results have been delayed due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the results for 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate were announced on 11 April.

How to Check AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2019



Step 1. Log onto either bieap.gov.in or examresults.net website.

Step 2. Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2020

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter Results 2020

Step 4. Download your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result and keep a print-out of the same.

About the AP board

In the year 1964, an important policy decision was taken to the effect that the structure of the Secondary School System should be of 10 years duration, instead of 11 years and that it should be followed by two-year Intermediate Collegiate Education, in place of the existing Higher Secondary and Multi-purpose system. Further, the two-year Intermediate course was to be followed in the existing Three-year Degree course. The new pattern of education has been put into effect from the academic year 1964-65, when an integrated syllabus was drawn up for 6th class with effect from that year. The first batch of students under the new system was in 10th class during 1968-69 and attended Public Examinations in March/April 1969.

In pursuance of the recommendations made by the various conferences of Vice-Chancellors, eminent educationists and others, considering the various problems in the introduction of two-year Intermediate course from 1969-70, the Government of Andhra Pradesh issued orders in G.O.Ms.No.1920, Education (V) Department, dated 25-10-1968, that the proposed two-year Intermediate course under the new pattern be called as the INTERMEDIATE COURSE OF TWO YEAR DURATION and introduced in certain colleges, Higher Secondary and Multipurpose High Schools which were designated as Junior Colleges vide G.O.Ms.No.1458 Edn., Education (V) Department, dated 28-6-1969. Thus, the Intermediate Education System (IES)/Junior College System (JCS) in Andhra Pradesh state has been started functioning from 1969-70, under the control of the Director of Public Instruction (DPI).