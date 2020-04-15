AP 1st & 2nd year Inter Results 2020: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education likely to declare AP 1st & 2nd year Inter Results 2020 after lockdown @ bie.ap.gov.in

AP 1st & 2nd year Inter Results 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education likely to declare AP 1st & 2nd year Inter Results 2020 only after the lockdown on its official website bie.ap.gov.in.

The current nationwide lockdown was expected to end on 14 April but this has been further extended till 3 May. according to several reports, the evaluation of exam papers is still incomplete and will only commence after 3 May.

Here’s how you can access your results whenever they are declared

Visit the official site at bie.ap.gov.in .

. Click on AP Inter Results link on the home page.

Enter your roll number and click on the check result link available

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Take the printout and save the page for future references

Last year the AP Inter Results were declared on 11 April

About AP Board

In the year 1964, an important policy decision was taken to the effect that the structure of the Secondary School System should be of 10 years duration, instead of 11 years and that it should be followed by two-year Intermediate Collegiate Education, in place of the existing Higher Secondary and Multi-purpose system. Further, the two-year Intermediate course was to be followed in the existing Three-year Degree course. The new pattern of education has been put into effect from the academic year 1964-65, when an integrated syllabus was drawn up for 6th class with effect from that year. The first batch of students under the new system was in 10th class during 1968-69 and attended Public Examinations in March/April 1969.

In pursuance of the recommendations made by the various conferences of Vice-Chancellors, eminent educationists and others, considering the various problems in the introduction of two-year Intermediate course from 1969-70, the Government of Andhra Pradesh issued orders in G.O.Ms.No.1920, Education (V) Department, dated 25-10-1968, that the proposed two-year Intermediate course under the new pattern be called as the INTERMEDIATE COURSE OF TWO YEAR DURATION and introduced in certain colleges, Higher Secondary and Multipurpose High Schools which were designated as Junior Colleges vide G.O.Ms.No.1458 Edn., Education (V) Department, dated 28-6-1969. Thus, the Intermediate Education System (IES)/Junior College System (JCS) in Andhra Pradesh state has been started functioning from 1969-70, under the control of the Director of Public Instruction (DPI).