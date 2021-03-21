Another shocker by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, blames US for enslaving India for 200 years; hails PM Modi for effective handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has courted another controversy by blaming the US for enslaving India for more than 200 years as he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic better than other countries.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indeed tried to save all of us. People followed his advice when he asked us to maintain social distancing, use sanitiser and wash our hands frequently. And we were saved because of that.”

Rawat then pulled off a shocker when he drew a parallel between India and the US by sensationally referring to America as a colonial power that ruled India for over 200 years. Mistaking the US for United Kingdom, Rawat said, “Had India been governed by someone else other than Narendra Modi, I don’t know what would have been the consequences… Despite being a country of 130-135 crore population, India is feeling relatively safer compared to other countries. Take an example of America, which enslaved us for 200 years. The empire never experienced a sunset. Today that country is struggling. The death rate has gone close to 3 lakh.”

#WATCH “…As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times,” says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

Rawat was recently in the news after he lashed out at women for wearing ripped jeans, calling it against Indian values. His foot-in-mouth statement had made him a topic of intense social media ridicule.

Rawat was recently named the new chief minister of Uttarakhand after the cumbent chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was forced to resign just one year before the assembly polls.