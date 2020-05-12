Angry reactions after government extends NSA against Dr. Kafeel Khan by 3 months

Twitter has exploded in anger the government extended the draconian National Security Act against Dr. Kafeel Khan by another three months, reported news agency IANS.

file photo- Dainik Bhaskar

Dr Kafeel Khan was slapped with the National Security Act for allegedly making an inflammatory speech at the Aligarh Muslim University against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on 12 December.

Many felt that a doctor as qualified as Dr. Khan ought to have been out treating coronavirus patients than languishing in jail for no crime.

Khan was arrested from Mumbai on 29 January after an FIR was filed against him. He was granted bail on Monday last week, but the UP government refused to release him from the Mathura jail even four days after he got the bail. Instead, the government headed by Yogi Adityanath invoked the NSA presumably to keep him inside the jail for as long as possible.

Dr. Kafeel Khan had become a hero after it emerged how he had saved many children by paying for oxygen with his own money during the BRD Hospital tragedy in Gorakhpur in 2017. More than 400 children had died due to the non-supply of oxygen in that government-run hospital in one month alone. Far from honouring him for his heroic, he was arrested and forced to spend more than eight months in jail.

