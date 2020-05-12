Angry reactions after government extends NSA against Dr. Kafeel Khan by 3 months

Twitter has exploded in anger the government extended the draconian National Security Act against Dr. Kafeel Khan by another three months, reported news agency IANS.

Dr Kafeel Khan was slapped with the National Security Act for allegedly making an inflammatory speech at the Aligarh Muslim University against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on 12 December.

Many felt that a doctor as qualified as Dr. Khan ought to have been out treating coronavirus patients than languishing in jail for no crime.

पूरे देश को डॉक्टर की जरूरत है और डॉक्टर कफील खान को 3 महीने और सजा सुनाई गई है। https://t.co/wRtv5NFPHZ — sohrab (@sohrab_01) May 12, 2020

There’s no way to rule innocent men. The only power any Govt has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals, one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws

―Ayn Rand https://t.co/Tnl36q4pTO — Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) May 12, 2020

Once upon a time there was something called justice. Now it is extinct in India. — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) May 12, 2020

Very unfair. This shows that HC and SC is not deciding matter of Dr khan. This is illegal. There is no materials. This is misuse of law. The constitutional Court has no time to hear matter. Unfortunately. This is violation of fundamental rights — Bharat Rao (@bharatrao1960) May 12, 2020

Khan was arrested from Mumbai on 29 January after an FIR was filed against him. He was granted bail on Monday last week, but the UP government refused to release him from the Mathura jail even four days after he got the bail. Instead, the government headed by Yogi Adityanath invoked the NSA presumably to keep him inside the jail for as long as possible.