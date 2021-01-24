Angry reactions after Bombay High Court says pressing 12-year-old child’s breast without removing her clothes not ‘sexual assault’ under POCSO ACT

Netizens have reacted with anger after the Bombay High Court ruled that pressing the breast of a child without removing her clothes did not amount to sexual assault under Section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). According to an order passed by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, the act of groping a child without removing her clothes would only amount to ‘outraging modesty’ under the IPC.

“The act of pressing of breast of the child aged 12 years, in the absence of any specific detail as to whether the top was removed or whether he inserted his hand inside top and pressed her breast, would not fall in the definition of ‘sexual assault’. It would certainly fall within the definition of the offence under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code,” the Bar and Bench website quoted the Bombay High Court order.

While passing this extraordinary verdict, Justice Pushpa V Ganediwala acquitted a man under punishment for sexual assault of the POCSO Act.

As expected netizens reacted with anger and horror registering their outrage on the verdict.

The court, according to the Livelaw website, convicted the man under Section 354 IPC (outraging a woman’s modesty) to one-year imprisonment for the minor offence.

