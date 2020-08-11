Police in Bengaluru say that an angry mob turned violent and vandalised a police station Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s residence in DG Halli area after the lawmaker’s nephew allegedly shared a deeply communal post on Facebook.

Several videos from the violence-torn area of Bengaluru have emerged on social media. The Bengaluru Police have issued a shoot at sight order to control the situation.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a huge group of protesters gathered outside Murthy’s house on Tuesday night before vandalising his house and damaging vehicles parked in the vicinity. The mob also reportedly damaged vehicles parked outside the local police station believing that cops had detained the accused there.

Video of Attack on K.G Halli Police Station!#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/cnD5eOdSC0 — Girish Bharadwaj | ಗಿರೀಶ್ ಭಾರದ್ವಾಜ (@Girishvhp) August 11, 2020

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that riots and arson were in violation of law and warned the protesters of consequences if they did not stop the violence.

Violence in #Bengaluru over a derogatory post by close relative of MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. Vehicles burnt, stones pelted, situation still tense in Pulakeshinagar. pic.twitter.com/soMK3pF4TG — Prathibha (@prathibhatweets) August 11, 2020

Murthy later released a video message making a desperate appeal to protesters to not resort to violence. A visibly shaken Congress MLA was seen appealing to ‘Muslim brethren that we should not resort to violence for the fault committed by some miscreants.’ He said, “There is no need to fight. We all are brothers. We will get the person punished as per law. We will also be with you. I appeal to Muslim friends to be calm.”

#Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy requests the mob not to act violently & let law take its course against miscreants who are behind the act.

He even pleads he has no relation with brother-in-law, doesn’t talk with him

Alas! No takers for #Tolerance pic.twitter.com/6AgYYfLrGC — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) August 11, 2020

The newly appointed Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant was quick to reach the spot but he too failed to pacify the protesters.

Murthy is the MLA from Bengaluru’s Pulikeshinagar Assembly Constituency.

LIVE UPDATES:

01.57 AM: Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Kamala Harris as his running mate. She becomes the first black and south Asian woman to serve in the role. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris was born in Chennai, while her father Donald Harris is of Jamaican origin.

01.42 AM : Members of Sadbhavna Youth Social Welfare Association & people linked to Bilal & other mosques lodge a complaint at DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru against Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew over an inciting social media post shared by him (ANI)