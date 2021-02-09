Ambala DIG (Vigilance) booked for misbehaving with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij’s brother at birthday party

Police in Haryana have booked Ambala DIG (Vigilance) Ashok Kumar for allegedly misbehaving with the brother of the state’s Home Minister Anil Vij. Kumar, according to media reports, has been accused of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and obscene act to Kapil Vij at a birthday party on Sunday night.

A report by The Tribune said that both the DIG and the minister’s brother came face-to-face at Sirhind club at a birthday party. According to the complaint filed by Kapil Vij, the DIG was intoxicated when he allegedly misbehaved with him.

The complaint by the minister’s brother read, “Around 2.30 pm, I, along with Rajesh, a resident of Shastri Colony, went to attend the birthday event of Rakesh Aggarwal’s grandson at Sirhind club. When we were about to take lunch, Ashok Kumar, who we later found is a DIG Vigilance, in an inebriated condition, and without any provocation started abusing me and my family, and also threatened me of dire consequences.”

Ambala Sadar police station in-charge Vijay Kumar, according to Indian Express, said that the police had ‘initiated the investigations’ and were ‘verifying the allegations’. “So far no arrest has been made. There is also no counter complaint lodged by the DIG, as of now. No arrest has been made till date,” the police officer added.

News agency ANI quoted a police officer as saying that ‘5- 6 teams have been constituted to round him (the DIG) up and investigate the matter.’