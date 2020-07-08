All Gandhi family trusts including Rajiv Gandhi Foundation to be probed for financial irregularities: Home Ministry

The Indian home ministry on Wednesday announced that all Gandhi family trusts including The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation will be investigated for various financial irregularities. The MHA has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate these investigations.

The home ministry wrote in its tweet, “MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee.”

MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) July 8, 2020

These trusts are The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, The Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and The Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) was set up on 21 June, 1991, while the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust came into being in 2002. Both are headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. As for The Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, it was founded in 2001.

Why dodgy donations by RGF to Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust which is been controlled by the family & Christian missionary org. known by World Vision? Why did you take money from Mehul Choksi for RGF & gave loan to him? What is the relationship between RGF & Mehul Choksi? pic.twitter.com/naGf83VH2L — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 27, 2020

Last month, BJP President JP Nadda had raised the issue of donations to The Rajiv Gandhi Foundations in a series of tweets. He had said, “Why dodgy donations by RGF to Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust which is been controlled by the family & Christian missionary org. known by World Vision? Why did you take money from Mehul Choksi for RGF & gave loan to him? What is the relationship between RGF & Mehul Choksi?”