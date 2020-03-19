All exams including CBSE and NIOS postponed till 31 March due to coronavirus scare

In a huge development, the Centre’s Narendra Modi government has decided to postpone all CBSE and the National Institute of Open Schooling, also known as NIOS, exams till 31 March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to made the announcement. He wrote, “Keeping in view the health concerns of Students, I directed CBSE and NIOS to postpone exams and evaluation till 31st March 2020. I request all Students to follow the health advisory issued by Ministry of Health.”

Soon after his tweet, the HRD Ministry issued the notification from its official Twitter handle by reproducing the minister’s social media post.

The government order is also applicable to exams organised by the UGC, All India Council for Technical Education and the Joint Entrance Examination.

