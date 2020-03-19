Aligarh Muslim University postpones exams till 2 April over coronavirus outbreak, students advised to go home

The Aligarh Mulsim University has decided to postpone all theory and practical exams of the university including schools till 2 April over the coronavirus scare. The decision by the AMU came moments after HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to social media to announce that all CBSE and NIOS exams had been postponed till 31 March.

A statement by AMU PRO Omar S Peerzada said, “As per the advisory from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has postponed all the theory examinations and practicals of the University, including schools till April 2.

“The ongoing examinations of classes X and XII and classes I to IX have been postponed till April 2 and a new schedule will be announced in the due course of time depending upon the situation.”

All mid-semester theory examinations and practicals of the Faculty of Engineering too have been postponed till 2 April.

Controller of Examinations Mujib Ullah Zuberi said, “The remaining examinations of BA LLB (Final Year), B Voc and BUMS also stand postponed. This notification also applies to all three AMU Off Centres at Malappurram (Kerala), Kishenganj (Bihar) and Murshidabad (Bengal). ”

AMU students have been advised to go home.

Earlier, Pokhriyal had tweeted, “Keeping in view the health concerns of Students, I directed CBSE and NIOS to postpone exams and evaluation till 31st March 2020. I request all Students to follow the health advisory issued by Ministry of Health.”