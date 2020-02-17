Ajay Maken, Alka Lamba slam Milind Deora for praise on Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, former Mumbai MP responds

Former Congress MP Milind Deora has faced brutal attack from his own party colleagues after he showered praises on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government in the wake of the assembly election results. Ajay Maken and Alka Lamba have mocked Deora and dared him to leave the Congress.



This started after Deora took to Twitter to share a promotional video of the AAP’s achievement and write, “Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years.

Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments.”

Reacting to his tweet, former Union Minister Ajay Maken dared Deora to leave the Congress. He wrote, “Brother,you want to leave

@INCIndia- Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However,let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr 2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR. 2015-16 BE 41,129. 2019-20 BE 60,000, AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR.”

Deora responded accusing Maken of once seeking an alliance with the AAP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls last year. He wrote, “Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit’s stellar performance as Delhi CM. That’s your specialty. But it’s never too late to change! Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji’s achievements, @INCIndia would’ve been in power today.”

Maken wasn’t the only leader attacking Deora for his praise for the AAP. Former AAP MLA Alka Lamba, who unsuccessfully contested from Chandni Chowk on a Congress ticket in the 8 February polls, too took a swipe at Deora without naming him as she wrote, “First join the party because of your father, then get the ticket without doing anything. Become a union minister in the first attempt taking advantage of the Congress wave. But, lose elections when it comes to fighting on your own. Fight for a post within the party. Then start abusing your own party and praise others by playing guitar.”

Earlier, Radhika Khera, too had taken objection to Deora’s tweet as she wrote, “As a young first time contestant I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better are busy patting AAP’s back! Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheila Ji.”

Khera was the Congress candidate from Janakpuri but she lost just all the other candidates from her party. The Congress failed to win a single seat in the just-concluded assembly polls.