Air pilot, found guilty of sexually harassing junior colleague, reinstated as instructor

Air India has reinstated a senior pilot, who was suspended in May last year after a woman colleague accused him of serious sexual misconduct. According to the country’s national carrier, Sachin Gupta has been reinstated as an instructor after imposing a huge ‘penalty’ on him. Gupta has reportedly filed an appeal against his punishment.

PS Negi, Air India’s Regional Director told news agency PTI that the Internal Complaints Committee of Air India had conducted an inquiry and found Captain Sachin Gupta guilty of misconduct.

“In keeping with service regulations, Captain Sachin Gupta has now appealed to the Chairman and Managing Director against the punishment awarded. The said appeal on merit will be examined and considered by the competent appellate authority in due course of time,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The allegations against Gupta included forcing his junior woman colleague to go out for a dinner with him in Hyderabad. The woman said that, while they were out, Gupta began to sexually harass her by first informing her about his depressed and unhappy married life. Gupta also asked the woman colleague how she coped with her husband while living away and she did not feel the urge to have sex every day. He also asked her if she masturbated.