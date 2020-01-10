AIIMS PhD Results 2020: All Indian Institute of Medical Science declares AIIMS PhD Results 2020 @ www.aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PhD Results 2020: The All Indian Institute of Medical Science has declared the AIIMS PhD Results 2020 for Stage one for January session on its official website aiimsexams.org. A notification by the AIIMS said, “The following candidates who have qualified in the Ph.D. Programme Entrance Examination [Stage-I & II with Special Weightage, as applicable (Please refer Prospectus for details)] held on Saturday, the 4th January, 2020 are required to report for Departmental Clinical / Practical / Lab.”

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website aiimsexams.org

Look for ‘Result of Ph.D Entrance Examination (Stage I & Stage II with Special Weightage) January, 2020 Session’ on home page

Click the link under ‘Important Announcements.’

A new page will open in PDF format containing all the results

Save and take the printout of the page

About AIIMS

An Act of Parliament in 1956 established the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as an autonomous institution of national importance and defined its objectives and functions. By virtue of this Act, the Institute awards its own medical degrees and other academic distinctions. The degrees awarded by the Institute under the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Act are recognized medical qualifications for the purpose of the Indian Medical Council Act and notwithstanding anything contained therein, are deemed to be included in the first schedule of that Act, entitling the holders to the same privileges as those attached to the equivalent awards from the recognized Universities of India.

AIIMS and Objectives

In the field of postgraduate education, the most important function of the Institute is to provide opportunities for training teachers for medical colleges in the country in an atmosphere of research and enquiry. Postgraduate students are exposed to newer methods of teaching and given opportunities to actively participate in teaching exercises. The other important objectives of the Institute are to bring together in one place educational facilities of the highest order for the training of personnel in all the important branches of health activity and to attain self-sufficiency in postgraduate medical education. The educational principles and practices being adopted are those which are best suited to the needs of the nation.