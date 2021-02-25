Ahmedabad’s pink-ball Test gets over in less two days as India defeat England by 10 wickets

India defeated England by 10 wickets in the third test match after the pink-ball contest was over in less than two days.

England were bowled out for 112 in their first innings after the local boy, Axar Patel, finished with a spell of 6-38. In response, India were all out for 145 with English skipper Joe Root taking five wickets by conceding just 8 runs. But the visitors could only score only 81 in their second innings, their lowest against India in the Test.

Requiring 49 runs to win, India achieved the target without losing any wickets. This was the shortest completed Test since the Second World War as India completed the target in less than 8 overs.

Reacting to India’s win, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, who completed his 400 wickets in Test in the match, said, “It felt amazing when the board was flashing 400 wickets and the crowd were clapping for me. When we collapsed I thought the game could be in the balance but Axar Patel pulled it back for us and it was a good performance in the third innings.”