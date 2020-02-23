After Shaheen Bagh, new anti-CAA protests at Jaffrabad, road and Metro traffic affected

Following protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, a group of people, mostly women, have begun staging protests on the road adjacent to the Jaffrabad Metro station in the national capital. The Delhi Metro authorities have been forced to close the entry and exit points of the station. A statement by the Delhi Metro also said that trains will not halt at the Jaffrabad Metro station.

The protest, which began on Saturday, gained momentum on Sunday as protesters blocked the main road connecting Delhi’s Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. The crowd dominated by women protesters raised aazadi slogans and said that their protest will continue until the Centre’s Narendra Modi government revokes the discriminatory CAA giving automatic citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants in India.

The Delhi Police have made heavy deployment of cops including women personnel.

A tweet by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation read, “Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station.”

Meanwhile, Wajahat Habibullah, one of the interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court, has said in his affidavit that the Shaheen Bagh Protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act was peaceful adding that it was the police who had blocked all five points around the protest area.

