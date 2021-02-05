After Rihanna’s tweet, UN body asks Indian government to respect human rights of protesting farmers

Rihanna’s tweet on farmers’ protest has prompted the United Nations to ask India to respect the human rights of those taking part in the farmers’ agitation.

The United Nations Human Rights office issued a statement on Friday night to underline the significance of protecting the rights to peaceful assembly and expression ‘both offline and online.’ “#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It’s crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all,” a tweet by the UN Human Rights body read.

The UN Human Rights office lecturing India to respect the human rights of those taking part in the farmers’ agitation comes days after several international celebrities took to social media to express their concern over the treatment meted out to farmers by the Indain government.

Pop star Rihanna had shared a link to a CNN story on the internet blockade by authorities and asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this?” Earlier, British professional boxer Kell Brook had raised his voice against brutality allegedly committed by the police in India recently. Brook, who has held the IBF welterweight title from 2014 to 2017, shared a photo of one Ranjit Singh being crushed under the boot of a policeman and wrote, “Stop this now.”

Also extending her support to the farmers’ agitation was Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris. Climate activist Greta Thunberg too had expressed similar views, triggering huge backlash from the Narendra Modi government, which issued an unprecedented statement in response to social media posts of these private citizens of different countries..