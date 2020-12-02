After BJP, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP for double-standards on farmers’ protest, asks ‘do they have no shame?’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for double standards on the ongoing farmers’ protest. Singh asked if Kejriwal’s party had no shame by implementing the controversial Farm Law in Delhi while claiming to support the farmers’ movement against the same law. Angered by Singh’s all-out attack, Kejriwal accused the Punjab CM of indulging in ‘low-level’ politics.

In a statement on Tuesday, Singh had asked, “Do they have no shame? They failed to pass any amendment in the Delhi Assembly to negate the central laws, as was done in Punjab. And now they have officially notified the agricultural legislations. The party’s true intent and affiliation has been exposed.”

His attack came hours after BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared the gazette notification issued by the Kejriwal government on the controversial Farm Law. He had tweeted, “Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has already notified the new Farm Laws on 23Nov20 and had started implementing them. But now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in to oppose, he sees an opportunity to burn down Delhi. It was never about farmers. Just politics…”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that it was not ‘up to state governments to implement it.’

Punjab goes to polls in 2022, when Kejriwal’s party will be making a second bid to form its government in the state. In 2017, the party led by Kejriwal had miserably failed to live up to its expectations. The Congress was able to secure a decent majority in the Punjab assembly by ending the rule of the Akali Dal and the BJP combine.