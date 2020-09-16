After Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari becomes another senior colleague of PM Modi to test positive for COVID-19

Days after Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19, another senior cabinet colleague of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been diagnosed corona positive. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to social media on Tuesday to confirm the news that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gadkari wrote, “Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check-up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself.

His subsequent tweet read, “I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe.”

Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020

Last month, Shah had to be admitted to a five-star private hospital in Gurgaon after he too tested positive for COVID-19. Shah had to spend several weeks at Delhi’s All India Institue of Medical Sciences after he was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

However, two weeks after being discharged from the AIIMS, Shah had to be admitted to the top Delhi hospital once again on 13 September.

The AIIMS has not released any bulletin on the health status of Shah till now.