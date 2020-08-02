After Amit Shah, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

After Home Minister Amit Shah, now Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. This came hours after Shah took to Twitter to confirm the news that he was being hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus.

Yediyurappa tweeted, “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Shah had tweeted, “After detecting early symptoms of corona, I got myself tested and the report has come positive. I am fine but getting myself admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. My request to you all is that those who came in contact with me in the last few days should isolate themselves and get themselves tested.”

One of those people who came in contact with Shah recently during a cabinet meeting was prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah had to face plenty of criticism after the news emerged that the home minister had chosen to be admitted to a five-star private hospital in Gurgaon and not trusted the treatment of a government-run hospital in Delhi.

This comes on the day when a BJP minister in the Uttar Pradesh government lost her life to coronavirus. 62-year-old Kamal Rani Varun died at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday morning.

Despite high-profile BJP leaders and ministers falling victim to the COVID-19, the BJP has decided to go ahead with its plans to organise the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 5 August.