Adani Wilmar takes down Fortune cooking oil ad featuring Sourav Ganguly after BCCI President suffers heart attack

Adani Wilmar has reportedly decided to halt its advertisement for Fortune cooking oil featuring Sourav Ganguly after the BCCI president suffered a heart attack in Kolkata, leading to his angioplasty. The former India captain was the brand ambassador of Fortune cooking oil, which claimed to reduce bad cholesterol while increasing the ‘good cholesterol’ in one’s body.

No sooner did the news of Ganguly’s heart attack came in, many had taken to social media to take a dig at the claims made by Adani Wilmar’s cooking oil. Former India captain, Kirti Azad, had tweeted, “Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self conscious and careful. God bless. #SouravGanguly.”

Others too had taken to Twitter to highlight the irony in the claims made by Fortune Oil ad featuring Ganguly.

With @SGanguly99 suffering a cardiac arrest @AdaniOnline needs to rebrand the Fortune Oil advertising

I have now stopped using FORTUNE RICE BRAN oil.. 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣#SouravGanguly

Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after suffering a heart attack even using adani fortune oil.

😜😆😆

According to Economic Times, Adani Wilmar has now decided to pull the plug on the ad featuring Ganguly. “The advertising featuring Ganguly has been removed across platforms,” said one of the persons who is closely working on the campaign. Ogilvy & Mather, the creative agency for the brand, is reportedly looking into the issue and working on a fresh redressal campaign.

Ganguly had to undergo angioplasty on 2 January after he suffered a heart attack during a gym session. Doctors treating the 48-year-old former India cricketer said that he had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. A special panel of doctors decided to defer the angioplasty on the remaining two coronary blockages saying that this was deemed to be a safer option. Meanwhile, Ganguly’s condition is said to be stable and he had not complained of any chest pain.