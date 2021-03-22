83-year-old activist Stan Swamy denied bail in Elgar case; Hindutva goon, who thrashed thirsty Muslim child, out on bail

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai has rejected the bail plea of 83-year-old tribal rights activist Stan Swamy in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Swamy has been languishing in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail since October last year. Meanwhile, Hindutva goon Shringi Yadav, who thrashed a thirsty Muslim child outside a temple in Ghaziabad, is out on bail.

Swamy’s lawyers say that the octogenarian activist has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and has even lost the ability to hear from both his ears. He also suffers from several other ailments.

The news of an 83-year-old activist being denied bail even after five months of incarceration in jail did not go down well with netizens, who reminded how a Hindutva goon was out on bail within days of his arrest despite his crime being caught on camera.

Shringi Nandan Yadav, a Hindutva goon, was caught on camera thrashing a thirsty Muslim boy after the latter entered a local temple in Ghaziabad to drink water. The UP Police were quick to arrest the goon under public pressure, but a local court had granted him bail within hours of his arrest.

Since his release on bail, Hindutva supporters on social media led by BJP’s IT Cell have rallied behind the goon justifying his violent act against a thirsty Muslim child.