81-year-old poet-activist Varavara Rao, who has been behind bars since 2018 in the Elgaar Parishad has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rao had to be shifted to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital on Monday amidst serious concerns abotu his deteriorating health. He was lodged in Tajola Central Jail in Navi Mumbai.

In 2018, Pune Police had arrested Varavara Rao from Hyderabad, Gautam Navlakha from Delhi, lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj from Haryana and Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonzalves from Maharashtra. These activists were arrested for their alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence in January this year. Violence had erupted during the Elgaar Parishad event, organised to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Koregaon. The date is observed by Dalit groups in memory of what they consider was their victory over the upper caste Peshwas.

Meanwhile, Twitterati have exploded in anger after the enws of Rao testing positive for coronavirus came in.

When a nation fears its senior citizens then citizens should fear for the nation. – said no one https://t.co/KG96koMdeW — Ram Subramanian (@VORdotcom) July 16, 2020