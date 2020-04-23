6th JPSC Results 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission declares 6th JPSC Results 2020 @ jpsc.gov.in

6th JPSC Results 2020: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has declared the 6th JPSC Results 2020 on its official website jpsc.gov.in. The government notification said that results were declared based on the performance of candidates in interviews conducted between 24 February and 6 March this year.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of JPSC jpsc.gov.in

Click the link on home page stating ‘Press Release and Result of the Combined Civil Services Exam-2016

PDF page will open containing the government notification and results

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About JPSC

The State of JHARKHAND came into existence on 15th November, 2000 by carving out 18 districts of Bihar. The JHARKHAND Public Service Commission was constituted under the provisions of the Article 315 of the Constitution of India by the Governor of JHARKHAND. Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) was established with the aim of making a commission fully responsible for making the recruitment for the government posts in the state. The main objective of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is to conduct written competitive examination and also the interviews for the selections of the candidates for any government posts in the state.