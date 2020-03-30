The Telangana government has said that six people from the state, who recently attended the religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, have died after contracting the deadly coronavirus. The statement by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office came hours after the officials cordoned off the Nizamuddin area, where the Tableeghi Jamaat headquarters is located.

The statement read, “Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi from 13-15 March succumbed after they contracted #Coronavirus. Two died in Gandhi Hospital while one each died in Apollo Hospital, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and Gadwal.”

The statement by the Telangana CMO added, “Special teams under the District Collectors are identifying people who could be at risk of contracting #Coronavirus through contact and shifting them to the hospitals. @TelanganaHealth Dept requests those who attended the congregation at Markaz to voluntarily report at hospitals.”

The ministry of health in the Telangana government appealed ‘to people to inform’ the government ‘the whereabouts of persons who attended the Markaz in New Delhi adding that it will conduct tests for them and provide free treatment.’

Earlier, it was reported that the government had quarantined as many as 2,000 people from Nizamuddin.