5 including child dead and many taken ill after chemical gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag

In a chilling development, at least five people including a child were feared dead and many taken ill following a chemical gas leak in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

According to local media reports, the chemical gas leak took place at the gas plant of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd in the district’s village RR Venkatapuram. Residents near the plant complained of burning sensation in their eyes and respiratory issues. They were immediately rushed to a local hospital.

A tweet by Visakhapatnam civic body read, “There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions.”

Over 200 people have been hospitalised till now.

A report by NDTV said that the company was up in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers before it was taken over by South Korea’s LG Chem and renamed as LG Polymers India in 1997.