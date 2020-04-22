49 new COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours take pan-India death toll to 652; Maharashtra worst hit state with 251 deaths

India on Wednesday reported 49 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 652. Maharashtra with 251 deaths has continued to remain the worst-hit Indian state. According to the latest health ministry data, India reported 1,486 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 15.859. This does not include the 3,959 people, who were cured and discharged.

The health ministry official said that around 19% of those people, who tested positive for coronavirus, were cured and discharged.

Among the 49 fresh deaths, 19 were reported from Maharashtra, 18 from Gujarat, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from West Bengal, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

After Maharashtra, Gujarat has occupied the second position in terms of the most number of COVID-19 related deaths with the state now registering 95 fatalities followed by Madhya Pradesh with 80, Delhi 47, Rajasthan 25, Andhra Pradesh 24 and Telangana 23.

As for other states, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 21 deaths, Tamil Nadu 18, Karantaka 17, Punjab 16, West Bengal 15, Jammu and Kashmir 5, Kerala, Jharkhand and Haryana three each, Bihar two, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one one death each.

India is currently going through a nationwide lockdown until 3 May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold another meeting with state chief ministers on 24 April to decide on the future of the lockdown.