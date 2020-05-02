In a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic has not improved due to the nationwide lockdown in Delhi, 44 people living in the same building in the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus. The building in question is situated in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area.

One positive COVID-19 case was reported on 18 April from the same building prompting the authorities to seal the entire building on 19 April. Officials collected the samples of all residents, 175 in total, living in the building and sent them for testing to the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) in Noida.

44 out of 67 results that arrived today samples have reported tested positive. Delhi is one of the worst-hit states with 61 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 5,000 positive coronavirus cases. The number of people testing positive for coronavirus from this building could go significantly higher after the reports of the remaining people arrive.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks. However, it has allowed some relaxations for green and orange zones. The national capital has been declared red zones and will continue to have lockdown in full force even after 3 May for another two weeks.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 deaths across India reached 1,218 with positive cases exceeding 35,000.