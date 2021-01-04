27 people killed at Uttar Pradesh’s cremation ground, angry netizens point fingers at ‘shamshan scam’

At least 27 people died at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, adjacent to India’s national capital Delhi on Sunday. The tragedy occurred after the roof of a shelter at the cremation ground in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar collapsed. Several people had taken shelter underneath the structure to protect themselves from the rain when the roof collapsed. The incident has prompted angry netizens to point fingers at what is being billed as shamshan scam (cremation corruption).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “I am saddened by the news of the unfortunate tragedy in Muradnagar of Uttar Pradesh. The state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. I express my condolences to the relatives of those killed in this tragedy. I also pray for the recovery of those injured.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादनगर में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। राज्य सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the incident.

However, Twitter has exploded in anger after several journalists held corruption in the construction of the structure for the mishap. According to them, the quality of the construction was compromised since builders wanted to save money for themselves.

इस खबर से मन विचलित है। वे अपने परिचित के अंतिम संस्कार मेंं कंधा देने गए थे। लेकिन इस हादसे का शिकार हो गए क्योंंकि लालच में अंधे कुछ लोगों ने चंद रुपयों के लिए घटिया निर्माण किया। भ्रष्टाचार के कैंसर से सड़े-गले हमारे तंत्र में पता नहीं आगे जाकर और क्या-क्या कीमत चुकानी होगी। https://t.co/0b1KvrUm0P — Akhilesh Sharma (@akhileshsharma1) January 4, 2021

No sooner was the news of the tragedy reported, angry netizens took potshots at the state’s BJP government, which had claimed to estbalish ‘Ram Rajya’ in the state. The topic of Shamshan vs Qabristan had dominated the campaigning of the 2017 assembly elections.

Earlier, corruption was the reason for monetary loss to the state exchequer. Now, corruption is the reason for the loss of lives of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh. From Oxygen Scam in Goraphpur Hospital to Shamshan Scam in Muradnagar, Adityanath has come a long way! https://t.co/eZPKCcklKB — Kapil (@kapsology) January 4, 2021

Families demanding justice. Kept the dead bodies on Delhi – Meerut Highway. #Muradnagar roof collapse incident.

Demands Rs 15 lakh compensation and job to the kin of the victims.

Road blocked for past one and half hours. pic.twitter.com/6SH8szfjaR — alok singh (@AlokReporter) January 4, 2021