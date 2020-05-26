25 booked for gathering at Muzaffarnagar mosque for Eid prayers

Police in Uttar Pradesh have booked at least 25 people for allegedly gathering at a mosque to offer Eid prayers on Monday.

A report by news agency PTI said that the police reached the spot in Khatauli town and dispersed the people after they received information of unlawful gathering at a mosque.

Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh was quoted as saying that a case had been registered against 25 people under Section 188 (disobedience to order) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Disaster Management Act.

In Aligarh, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked Samajwadi Party’s state unit secretary of the youth wing leader Salman Shahid along with 24 others for allegedly violating the nationwide lockdown restrictions. Shahid and his associates were accused of gathering a crowd to distribute food packets on the day of Eid, reported ToI.

Meanwhile, the COID-19 death toll across India went past 4,000 after a record 6,977 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra with 1,695 deaths and Gujarat 888 deaths continue to remain the two worst-hit states. The third worst-hit state is another BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, which has recorded 290 deaths so far. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 161 coronavirus deaths.

The total number of positive cases detected so far has now exceeded 1.35 lakh.