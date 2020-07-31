21 killed after consuming toxic liquor in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh orders probe

As many as 21 people have died after consuming toxic liquor in several districts of Punjab, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a probe. Singh said that those responsible for the tragedy will not be spared.

Singh tweeted, “I have ordered a magisterial enquiry into suspected spurious liquor deaths in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Commissioner, Jalandhar Division will conduct the enquiry and coordinate with concerned SSPs and other officers. Anyone found guilty will not be spared.”

According to news agency PTI, those killed have been reported from Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran districts. Their deaths have been reported since Wednesday night.