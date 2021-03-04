20-year-old woman allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, accused arrested

Police in Uttar Pradesh say that they have arrested three men after a 20-year-old woman alleged that she was gang-raped by them in October last year. The alleged incident took place in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Mahoba Police, a woman filed a complaint on Wednesday alleging that she was gang-raped in October last year. “All three accused mentioned in the woman’s complaint have been arrested and they are being questioned now,” said a police officer.

All three men are residents of Gandhi Nagar locality. The woman in her complaint said that her perpetrators had made a video of the act and were blackmailing her.

Quoting the FIR, news agency PTI reported that the woman on 8 October last year had came to the city and the three youths dragged her into a house where she was raped. They also allegedly made a video of their act using their mobile phone and had physical relationship with her several times.

The woman has also alleged that the three men took away Rs 1.5 lakh cash and a gold chain from her.

The latest incident comes amidst outrage over the murder of a father in Hathras after he reported his daughter’s sexual harassment to the police.