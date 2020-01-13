20 opposition parties excluding AAP, BSP, TMC and SP pass resolution to condemn police brutalities against CAA protesters

A special meeting of 20 non-BJP political parties on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn the recent police brutalities against anti-CAA protesters in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The meeting of 20 opposition parties was not attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal.

We the undersigned leaders of political Parties express our grave concerns at the alarming deterioration in the livelihood status of the vast majority of our people due to the complete mismanagement of the Indian economy by the Modi government. The economic crisis has pushed the economy to the verge of a recession with a record fall in the country’s GDP, unemployment levels highest in the last half a century, agrarian distress deepening with rising farmers’ suicides, massive closures and lay off in industrial units accompanied by rising prices of petroleum products, cooking gas, vegetables and all essential commodities is making people’s lives more miserable. Modi government has created an economic disaster.

Instead of addressing these issues and providing relief to the people, soon after assuming office, the BJP has embarked on a dangerous course of sharpening communal polarization and attacking democratic rights and Constitutional guarantees of the people affecting millions of people and marginalized communities.

The abrogation of Article 370 in a hasty hurry has left the State of Jammu and Kashmir, now bifurcated into two union territories under a virtual siege for over 5 months. Human rights have been trampled upon and people’s lives ruined. Communications continue to be disrupted, its economy ruined, free movement of the people curtailed. Three former J&K Chief Ministers along with hundreds of political leaders and thousands of people continue to be detained.

Soon after, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed without any meaningful deliberations in the Parliament by the BJP exercising its electoral majority in a tyrannical fashion.

The CAA, NPR and NRC is a package that is unconstitutional, which specifically targets the poor, the downtrodden, the SC/STs and the linguistic & religious minorities. The NPR is the basis for the NRC. We demand the withdrawal of the CAA and the immediate stoppage of the nationwide NRC/NPR. All the Chief Ministers, who have announced that they will not implement NRC in their State, must consider to suspend the NPR enumeration as this is a prelude to NRC.

Peaceful multi-religious, popular protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR have erupted all over the country. We stand in solidarity with all such peaceful protests to safeguard the Indian Constitution. These protests are being met with violent repression in BJP-ruled States and in Delhi where the Police is under the Home Ministry. All the deaths of peaceful protesters have occurred in BJP ruled states (Uttar Pradesh (21), Assam (5) and Karnataka (2). The police brutalities in Universities, Institutes of higher learning and other research bodies across the country must be condemned in strongest possible terms.

We, the undersigned, note appeals made by various organisations, groups and eminent personalities to safeguard our Constitution. A spirit of resistance has awoken. We urgent every fellow Indian to strengthen this spirit by joining in solidarity to observe :-

1) January 23 is the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The slogan coined by the Indian National Army under his leadership has become the regular greeting of all Indians, “Jai Hind”. The historic INA trial at Red Fort reverberated with the slogan “Sahhgal, Dhillon, Shahnawaz” that galvanised the Indian people and bolstered the communal unity of our people during those difficult times of 1945-46.

2) January 26 is the Republic Day. Readings of the Preamble of the Constitution and taking oath to safeguard it in all habitations across the country must be held.

3) January 30 is the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi. Observe it by highlighting his relentless campaigns in pursuit of communal harmony.

In the fitness of the current developments, we strongly appeal to observe, in an appropriate manner and form, peacefully, in the defence of the Indian Constitution and to safeguard our secular democratic Republic.

This, we believe, is the duty of all Indian patriots.