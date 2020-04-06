1999-batch IFS officer Anurag Srivastava takes charge as new MEA Spokesperson

Anurag Srivastava on Monday took charge as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, succeeding Raveesh Kumar, who was in this role for 33 months.

Prior to being appointed as the new MEA Spokesperson, Srivastava was serving as India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia.

In his first tweet as the MEA Spokesperson, the 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service officer tweeted, “Honoured and privileged to take over as the Official Spokesperson of @MEAIndia. I look forward to working closely with all to fulfil my responsibilities in this new role.”

Honoured and privileged to take over as the Official Spokesperson of @MEAIndia. I look forward to working closely with all to fulfill my responsibilities in this new role. https://t.co/dhwoZM6D69 — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) April 6, 2020

Kumar’s last tweet in his role read, “Time to pass the baton. After 33 months of an incredible opportunity to serve the nation, my best wishes to Anurag Srivastava as the next Official Spokesperson of @MEAIndia. Grateful for the understanding and support of my family, friends & colleagues during this journey.”

Time to pass the baton.

After 33 months of an incredible opportunity to serve the nation, my best wishes to Anurag Srivastava as the next Official Spokesperson of @MEAIndia. Grateful for the understanding and support of my family, friends & colleagues during this journey. pic.twitter.com/VXKGqYvbL0 — Raveesh Kumar (@raveesh_kumar) April 6, 2020

A report by news agency PTI said that Srivastava was heading the Finance Division of the MEA which is tasked to administer its annual budget of about USD 2 billion before being appointed the ambassador of Ethiopia. He’s also served at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva where he dealt with work related to human rights, refugee issues and trade policy. He also served in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the ministry at its headquarters.

He also has a postgraduate diploma in Diplomatic Studies from Oxford University.