14-year-old boy arrested for rape of 8-year-old girl in Greater Noida, child was taken out to buy sweets

Police in Greater Noida say that they have arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl on Monday amidst the lockdown in the area. The incident allegedly took place in Dankaur area of Greater Noida, adjacent to India’s national capital Delhi.

The accused was arrested and has been sent to a correction home. News agency PTI quoted a police spokesperson as saying, “The girl and the boy belonged to the same neighbourhood. They knew each other and often played together. Their families also know each other. On Monday, the boy told the girl’s mother that he was taking her to buy her toffees.”

According to local police, the boy later raped the girl, adding that they swung into action after the girl’s family filed a complaint. A report by Hindustan Times said that a team from Dankaur police station reached the spot on being informed and arrested the suspect. Police have registered a case against him under Section 376 (rape) and also Section 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl’s parents are daily wage earners while the suspect lives with his mother, who runs a grocery shop in the area.