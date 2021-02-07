100-150 feared dead in Uttarakhand after floods hit power plant, PM Modi says he’s ‘constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation’

At least 150 labourers are believed to be missing after a glacial burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district triggered massive floods on Sunday morning. News agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash as saying that 100-150 labourers working at a power plant may have died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was personally monitoring the situation. He tweeted, “Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that he was leaving for the scene of the natural disaster as he requested people to not share old videos to creat more panic. He wrote, “I am leaving for the scene myself – I request everyone not to spread panic by sharing any old videos. All necessary steps have been taken to deal with the situation. You all have patience.”

LIVE UPDATES will appear below:

14:34 PM: *Flood advisory*- Water level at Srinagar may rise to 536.00 m at 16:00 hrs. at Rishikesh the water Level may rise to 340.50 m at 20:00 hrs and Haridwar the Water Level May Reach 294.00 m at 21:00 hrs. (The Danger level will cross at Srinagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar): Uttarakhand Police

14:20 PM: Some more teams of NDRF are being airlifted and sent from Delhi to Uttarakhand. We are constantly monitoring the situation there: Amit Shah