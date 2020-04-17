कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का समर्थन करने पर ट्रोल हुईं सिंगर सोना महापात्रा

बॉलीवुड म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर और ‘इंडियन आइडल सीजन 11’ के पूर्व जज अनु मलिक के खिलाफ MeToo के आरोप लगाने वाली बॉलीवुड सिंगर सोना मोहापात्रा ने अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का समर्थन किया है।हालांकि, रंगोली चंदेल का समर्थन कर सिंगर सोना महापात्रा सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई है। लोग उन्हें ट्रोल करते हुए जमकर खरी-खोटी सुना रहे है। रंगोली चंदेल को सपॉर्ट करते हुए सोना महापात्रा लोगों से भी उलझ गईं।

सिंगर सोना महापात्रा ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, “मैंने अपनी टाइमलाइन पर पढ़ा कि कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का अकाउंट ट्विटर ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है। हो सकता है कि मैं उनकी सभी बातों से सहमत नहीं, लेकिन इस वक्त उनके साथ मैं उनके साथ उनकी अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी के लिए खड़ी हूं।”

इसके बाद उन्होंने कई अन्य ट्वीट कर के रंगोली की वकालत करती नजर आईं। एक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा “मेरे पास भी दोस्‍त और शुभचिंतक हैं। वे भी कई मसलों पर अपने विचार रखते रहते हैं। कई बार उनकी राय और मेरी राय में फर्क होता है। मैं निजी तौर पर रंगोली चंदेल के हैडल को तो फॉलो भी नहीं करती। लेकिन मुझे महसूस हो रहा है उनके हैंडल का सस्पेंड होना ठीक नहीं है।”

I have friends & well-wishers sending me their opinion on the same & trying to tell me to think differently. Here’s the thing, I don’t follow Rangoli Chandel’s handle & have been personally vilified by her in the past too. I feel this 👇🏾 for a number of reasons – (1) https://t.co/A9leXKZLxk — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने अपने एक आगे के ट्वीट में लिखा, “आज हम एक लकवाग्रस्त संसार में रह रहे हैं, जिसमें एक पक्ष सुनने को राजी नहीं है। ट्विटर को अगर कार्यवाही करनी ही थी तो उसे रंगोली के उन ट्वीट को फोर्स डिलीट कराना चाहिए था जिसपर आपत्ति थी। लेकिन उनका अकाउंट सस्पेंड कर के ट्विटर और ज्यादा नफरत को भड़काने का काम कर रहा है।”

-We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress.

– Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw)

– ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate. https://t.co/lO6qfMM6b5 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

इसके बाद लोगों के ट्रोल पर भी उन्होंने ट्वीट किया है और लिखा, ‘मैंने कुछ घिनौने ट्वीट्स को अभी-अभी देखा है। लोगों से रेप की धमकियों वाले ट्वीट्स के हैंडल अब भी मौजूद हैं, जिससे मुझे यकीन हो गया है कि इन बेवकूफों को और भी मदद मिल रही है। मुझे कैंसिल कल्चर में यकीन नहीं।’

Yes it is.I saw that hideous tweet just now.The rape threats I get from people here with twitter letting the handles remain has made me believe that showcasing those morons helps more.

I do not believe in a cancel culture. As any kind of liberal I expect you to understand. https://t.co/xZixSmw0Yk — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि उन्हें किसी से कैरेक्टर सर्टिफिकेट नहीं चाहिए। उन्हें ट्रोल करने वालों को सोना मोहपात्रा ने लिखा, ‘जब सामान्य रूप से कुछ ‘भारतीयों’ को लगता है कि वे कुछ रिट्वीट और एम्प्लीफाइड सिंगल ट्वीट पढ़ सकते हैं और किसी व्यक्ति के जनम पत्रिका और चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र को तय कर सकते हैं, एक सोच और खुद से खड़ा हुआ कलाकार।’

When ‘Indians’ in general think that they can read some retweeted & amplified single tweet & decide the janam Patrika & character certificate of a person; a thinking & self made artist. (Cus celebrities is what those ‘Indians’ prefer but I shudder with that word 😐) https://t.co/mOX5e4Y89g — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

देखें, कैसे ट्विटर पर रंगोली चंदेल का समर्थन करने पर ट्रोल हो रही है सिंगर सोना महापात्रा

Hey @sonamohapatra beg to differ on this one. Don’t know if you’ve seen the tweet in question. It was calling for genocide of a certain community and a certain section of the press. Not only is that unacceptable, it is also criminal. Good on you @Twitter! — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Genocide. Genocide is not freedom of speech or else we would have condemned action on Hitler too. — richa singh (@richa_singh) April 16, 2020

Shame! I almost regret supporting her for the @Kailashkher allegation. — Renison Pereira #TimesUpIndia (@Renison007) April 16, 2020