कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का समर्थन करने पर ट्रोल हुईं सिंगर सोना महापात्रा

By
JKR Staff
-
0

बॉलीवुड म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर और ‘इंडियन आइडल सीजन 11’ के पूर्व जज अनु मलिक के खिलाफ MeToo के आरोप लगाने वाली बॉलीवुड सिंगर सोना मोहापात्रा ने अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का समर्थन किया है।हालांकि, रंगोली चंदेल का समर्थन कर सिंगर सोना महापात्रा सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई है। लोग उन्हें ट्रोल करते हुए जमकर खरी-खोटी सुना रहे है। रंगोली चंदेल को सपॉर्ट करते हुए सोना महापात्रा लोगों से भी उलझ गईं।

सोना महापात्रा

सिंगर सोना महापात्रा ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, “मैंने अपनी टाइमलाइन पर पढ़ा कि कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का अकाउंट ट्विटर ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है। हो सकता है कि मैं उनकी सभी बातों से सहमत नहीं, लेकिन इस वक्त उनके साथ मैं उनके साथ उनकी अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी के लिए खड़ी हूं।”

इसके बाद उन्होंने कई अन्य ट्वीट कर के रंगोली की वकालत करती नजर आईं। एक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा “मेरे पास भी दोस्‍त और शुभचिंतक हैं। वे भी कई मसलों पर अपने विचार रखते रहते हैं। कई बार उनकी राय और मेरी राय में फर्क होता है। मैं निजी तौर पर रंगोली चंदेल के हैडल को तो फॉलो भी नहीं करती। लेकिन मुझे महसूस हो रहा है उनके हैंडल का सस्पेंड होना ठीक नहीं है।”

इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने अपने एक आगे के ट्वीट में लिखा, “आज हम एक लकवाग्रस्त संसार में रह रहे हैं, जिसमें एक पक्ष सुनने को राजी नहीं है। ट्विटर को अगर कार्यवाही करनी ही थी तो उसे रंगोली के उन ट्वीट को फोर्स डिलीट कराना चाहिए था जिसपर आपत्ति थी। लेकिन उनका अकाउंट सस्पेंड कर के ट्विटर और ज्यादा नफरत को भड़काने का काम कर रहा है।”

इसके बाद लोगों के ट्रोल पर भी उन्होंने ट्वीट किया है और लिखा, ‘मैंने कुछ घिनौने ट्वीट्स को अभी-अभी देखा है। लोगों से रेप की धमकियों वाले ट्वीट्स के हैंडल अब भी मौजूद हैं, जिससे मुझे यकीन हो गया है कि इन बेवकूफों को और भी मदद मिल रही है। मुझे कैंसिल कल्चर में यकीन नहीं।’

उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि उन्हें किसी से कैरेक्टर सर्टिफिकेट नहीं चाहिए। उन्हें ट्रोल करने वालों को सोना मोहपात्रा ने लिखा, ‘जब सामान्य रूप से कुछ ‘भारतीयों’ को लगता है कि वे कुछ रिट्वीट और एम्प्लीफाइड सिंगल ट्वीट पढ़ सकते हैं और किसी व्यक्ति के जनम पत्रिका और चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र को तय कर सकते हैं, एक सोच और खुद से खड़ा हुआ कलाकार।’

देखें, कैसे ट्विटर पर रंगोली चंदेल का समर्थन करने पर ट्रोल हो रही है सिंगर सोना महापात्रा

