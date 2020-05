View this post on Instagram

#♥️🙏🏻thankyou #medicalcommunity ♥️🙏🏻 I nominate @sonu_sood @theshilpashetty @thejohnabraham Friends,As we come together to fight the challenges posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic,I would like you to think of all those doctors, nurses and health-workers, quietly working with diligence and dignity,away from their homes and families,so that our present and future remains secure. Lately we have all heard unfortunate reports of our healthcare workers being harassed and attacked.This is a tragic happening we must all confront together. Please do not fall prey to fake news and false rumours, which may fuel violence against our medical community. The least we can do is to protect those who are doing everything to keep us safe and the one thing we owe them is a debt of gratitude.Thank you and stay safe!