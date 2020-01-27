मशहूर बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट और 13 साल की बेटी की हेलीकॉप्टर हादसे में मौत; डॉनल्ट ट्रंप, बराक ओबामा, विराट कोहली सहित कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने जताया दुख

नेशनल बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन (एनबीए) के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट की उपनगरीय लॉस एंजिलिस में हेलीकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से मौत हो गई। वह 41 वर्ष के थे। इस हादसे में उनके अलावा 8 अन्य की भी मौत हो गई, जिसमें ब्रायंट की 13 वर्षीय बेटी गियेना भी शामिल हैं। कोबी ब्रायंट की मौत पर अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डॉनल्ट ट्रंप, बराक ओबामा, अभिनेता विन डीजल, ड्वेन जॉनसन (रॉक), गायक जस्टिन बीबर के अलावा, भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली, प्रियंका चोपड़ा, रणवीर सिंह सहित कई लोगों ने शोक जताया है।

कोबी ब्रायंट

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, जिस समय यह हादसा हुआ उस वक्त ब्रांयट अपने प्राइवेट हेलिकॉप्टर से यात्रा कर रहे थे। उनका हेलिकॉप्टर जैसे ही कैलाबैसस शहर के ऊपर से गुजरा उसमें आग लग गई और वह क्रैश हो गया। इस हादसे में हेलिकॉप्टर में मौजूद कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी 13 वर्षीय बेटी समेत 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई। कहा जा रहा है कि जब ये हादसा हुआ तब घना कोहरा छाया हुआ था। कोहरे की वजह से उनके रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में भी बचाव दल को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा।

इस हादसे के बाद यूएसए बास्केटबॉल ने भी कोबी ब्रायंट को श्रद्धांजली दी है। यूएसए बास्केटबॉल ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्विट किया, खेल ने एक असली चैंपियन खो दिया है। हमारे विचार व प्रार्थना ब्रायंट परिवार और हादसे में खोए हुए लोगों के परिवारों के साथ है।

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कोबी ब्रायंट की मौत पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ट्वीट कर कहा दुनिया के महानतम बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी होने के बाद भी वे अपने जीवन की शुरुआत कर रहे थे। वे अपने परिवार से बेहद प्यार करते थे। वह भविष्य के लिए आशावान थे। उनकी बेटी गियाना की मौत इस घटना को और ज्यादा दुखद बना देती है।

वहीं, पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने लिखा, कोबे कोर्ट में एक किंवदंती थे और उनके बाद बेटी के रूप में दूसरी पारी शुरू हो रही था। गिन्ना को खोना माता-पिता के रूप में हमारे लिए और भी अधिक दिल तोड़ने वाला है। मिशेल और मैं वैनेसा (ब्रायंट की वाइफ) और पूरे ब्रायंट परिवार को एक अकल्पनीय दिन पर प्यार और प्रार्थना भेजते हैं।

महान बास्केटबॉलर बिली रसेल ने लिखा, अपने सबसे प्यारे लोगों में से ब्रायंट की मौत हैरानी भरी है। वेनेसा और उनकी फैमिली के साथ हमारी पूरी सद्भावना है। कोबे आप मेरे बहुत बड़े फैन थे, लेकिन असल में मैं आपका फैन था।

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर शेन वॉर्न ने लिखा, कोबी ब्रांयट और उनकी 13 वर्षीय बेटी की भयानक हादसे में मौत की खबर से सभी की तरह मैं भी हैरान हूं। इस दुखद समय में मैं उनकी फैमिली के साथ हूं।

भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने लिखा, आज की इस खबर को सुनना बेहद दिल तोड़ने वाला रहा। बचपन की बहुत सारी यादें, जागने की जल्दी और इस जादूगर को कोर्ट पर ऐसी चीजें करते देखना, जो मंत्रमुग्ध करने वाले होते थे। जीवन कितना अप्रत्याशित है… उनकी बेटी गियेना का निधन भी दुर्घटना में हुआ। इससे वाकई में दिल टूट गया है। भगवान आपको शांति दें और परिवार को शक्ति प्रदान करे।

इसके अलावा बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा, उनके पति निक जोनस, अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट करते हुए कोबे ब्रायंट को याद किया और उनकी फैमिली को लेकर अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की।

View this post on Instagram

Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. R.I.P @kobebryant #blackmamba #24

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jan 26, 2020 at 1:50pm PST

कोबी ब्रायंट ने अपने 20 साल के करियर में कई रेकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम किए। कोबी ब्रायंट नेशनल बास्केटबॉल असोसिएशन की ओर से खेलते रहे और 5 चैम्पियनशिप अपने नाम की।

