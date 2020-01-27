नेशनल बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन (एनबीए) के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट की उपनगरीय लॉस एंजिलिस में हेलीकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से मौत हो गई। वह 41 वर्ष के थे। इस हादसे में उनके अलावा 8 अन्य की भी मौत हो गई, जिसमें ब्रायंट की 13 वर्षीय बेटी गियेना भी शामिल हैं। कोबी ब्रायंट की मौत पर अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डॉनल्ट ट्रंप, बराक ओबामा, अभिनेता विन डीजल, ड्वेन जॉनसन (रॉक), गायक जस्टिन बीबर के अलावा, भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली, प्रियंका चोपड़ा, रणवीर सिंह सहित कई लोगों ने शोक जताया है।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, जिस समय यह हादसा हुआ उस वक्त ब्रांयट अपने प्राइवेट हेलिकॉप्टर से यात्रा कर रहे थे। उनका हेलिकॉप्टर जैसे ही कैलाबैसस शहर के ऊपर से गुजरा उसमें आग लग गई और वह क्रैश हो गया। इस हादसे में हेलिकॉप्टर में मौजूद कोबी ब्रायंट और उनकी 13 वर्षीय बेटी समेत 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई। कहा जा रहा है कि जब ये हादसा हुआ तब घना कोहरा छाया हुआ था। कोहरे की वजह से उनके रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में भी बचाव दल को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा।

इस हादसे के बाद यूएसए बास्केटबॉल ने भी कोबी ब्रायंट को श्रद्धांजली दी है। यूएसए बास्केटबॉल ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्विट किया, खेल ने एक असली चैंपियन खो दिया है। हमारे विचार व प्रार्थना ब्रायंट परिवार और हादसे में खोए हुए लोगों के परिवारों के साथ है।

The game has lost a real champion. Our thoughts & prayers go out to the Bryant family & the families of those lost today. pic.twitter.com/LLLBMJCUUm — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) January 26, 2020

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कोबी ब्रायंट की मौत पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ट्वीट कर कहा दुनिया के महानतम बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी होने के बाद भी वे अपने जीवन की शुरुआत कर रहे थे। वे अपने परिवार से बेहद प्यार करते थे। वह भविष्य के लिए आशावान थे। उनकी बेटी गियाना की मौत इस घटना को और ज्यादा दुखद बना देती है।

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

वहीं, पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने लिखा, कोबे कोर्ट में एक किंवदंती थे और उनके बाद बेटी के रूप में दूसरी पारी शुरू हो रही था। गिन्ना को खोना माता-पिता के रूप में हमारे लिए और भी अधिक दिल तोड़ने वाला है। मिशेल और मैं वैनेसा (ब्रायंट की वाइफ) और पूरे ब्रायंट परिवार को एक अकल्पनीय दिन पर प्यार और प्रार्थना भेजते हैं।

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

महान बास्केटबॉलर बिली रसेल ने लिखा, अपने सबसे प्यारे लोगों में से ब्रायंट की मौत हैरानी भरी है। वेनेसा और उनकी फैमिली के साथ हमारी पूरी सद्भावना है। कोबे आप मेरे बहुत बड़े फैन थे, लेकिन असल में मैं आपका फैन था।

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर शेन वॉर्न ने लिखा, कोबी ब्रांयट और उनकी 13 वर्षीय बेटी की भयानक हादसे में मौत की खबर से सभी की तरह मैं भी हैरान हूं। इस दुखद समय में मैं उनकी फैमिली के साथ हूं।

Like everyone, I’m stunned, shocked and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter who died in a helicopter crash. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time ! #RIPKobeBryant — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 26, 2020

भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने लिखा, आज की इस खबर को सुनना बेहद दिल तोड़ने वाला रहा। बचपन की बहुत सारी यादें, जागने की जल्दी और इस जादूगर को कोर्ट पर ऐसी चीजें करते देखना, जो मंत्रमुग्ध करने वाले होते थे। जीवन कितना अप्रत्याशित है… उनकी बेटी गियेना का निधन भी दुर्घटना में हुआ। इससे वाकई में दिल टूट गया है। भगवान आपको शांति दें और परिवार को शक्ति प्रदान करे।

इसके अलावा बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा, उनके पति निक जोनस, अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट करते हुए कोबे ब्रायंट को याद किया और उनकी फैमिली को लेकर अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की।

This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

Someone compiled videos of Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gianna to “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye” & it’s just too sad 😓💔 pic.twitter.com/Ca6fkn9b0z — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) January 27, 2020

Found this photo while I was reading an obituary for Kobe and it hit me hard. This is a look I know from my 3 kids when I’m looking in their eyes. It’s love. He was a hero to his girls. Kobe did amazing things on the court but being a loving Dad was his real greatness. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/mkjl8l411H — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 27, 2020

Tomorrow is never promised and today is never guaranteed. So hold the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them. Rest in peace Gianna and Kobe.💔🙏🏻 You will be missed but never forgotten. #8#24 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/kTnaho0IHC — Devon Seron (@devonseron17) January 27, 2020

I still can’t believe what happened today actually happened. I’m sure @StuartScott is there to welcome him, comfort him and talk hoops and fatherhood of daughters with him. #RIPMamba and to everyone lost today. pic.twitter.com/G6tGM5nkUA — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 27, 2020

The rock on the campus of @michiganstateu has been painted in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who were killed in the helicopter crash earlier today in California #RIPMamba #RIPGianna #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/1jfrA0nvlh — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) January 27, 2020

The world has lost a legend, and a family has lost its light. May the prayers of millions of people from around the world give #KobeBryant ’s family and those of the others who died in this heartbreaking tragedy courage and strength. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/KUGm6UtLBj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 27, 2020

कोबी ब्रायंट ने अपने 20 साल के करियर में कई रेकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम किए। कोबी ब्रायंट नेशनल बास्केटबॉल असोसिएशन की ओर से खेलते रहे और 5 चैम्पियनशिप अपने नाम की।