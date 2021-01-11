पीएम मोदी को ‘बेवकूफ’ कहने वाले वरिष्ठ पायलट को गो एयर ने किया बर्खास्त, ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottGoAir

निजी एयरलाइन कंपनी गो एयर (Go Air) ने शनिवार को अपने वरिष्ठ पायलट कैप्टन मिकी मलिक को नौकरी से बर्खास्त कर दिया, जिसने ट्विटर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए कुछ अशोभनीय शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया था। गो एयर के इस कार्रवाई के बाद कुछ पूर्व सशस्त्र बलों के दिग्गजों ने ट्विटर पर #BoycottGoAir ट्रेंड कराना शुरु कर दिया, जिसमें लोगों से एयरलाइन कंपनी का बहिष्कार करने का आग्रह किया गया। बता दें कि, ऐसा इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि कैप्टन मलिक खुद एक भारतीय वायु सेना के दिग्गज हैं।

गो एयर

कैप्टन मिकी मलिक ने 7 जनवरी को अपने एक ट्वीट में लिखा था, “PM इडियट हैं। यही बात आप मेरे लिए भी बोल सकते हैं। कोई बात नहीं। मैं मायने नहीं रखता। क्योंकि मैं PM नहीं हूं। लेकिन PM इडियट हैं।” हालांकि, पायलट ने बाद में अपने ट्वीट के लिए ट्विटर पर माफी मांग ली।

पायलट ने लिखा कि मैं प्रधानमंत्री तथा अन्य के खिलाफ अपने ट्वीटों के लिए माफी मांगता हूं, जिनसे कि किसी की भावना आहत हुई हो। मैं यह भी कहना चाहता हूं कि मेरे किसी भी ट्वीट से गो-एयर प्रत्यक्ष या परोक्ष तौर पर संबद्ध नहीं है और ट्वीट में मेरे निजी विचार हैं।

इस बीच, गो एयर ने कैप्टन मलिक को नौकरी से बर्खास्त कर दिया। कंपना ने कहा, “ऐसे मामलों में गो एयर की ज़ीरो टॉलरेंस पॉलिसी है। ये सभी कर्मचारियों के लिए अनिवार्य है कि वे कंपनी के नियम-कायदे, पॉलिसी के अनुसार व्यवहार करें और इसमें सोशल मीडिया बिहेवियर भी शामिल है। एयरलाइंस किसी भी कर्मचारी के व्यक्तिगत विचारों से ख़ुद को नहीं जोड़ता है।”

एयरलाइन कंपनी की इस कार्रवाई के बाद ट्विटर पर #BoycottGoAir ट्रेंड करने लगा। पूर्व सशस्त्र बलों के दिग्गजों समेत कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स लोगों से गो एयर का बहिष्कार करने का आग्रह कर रहे हैं।

देखें कुछ ऐसे ही ट्वीट:

