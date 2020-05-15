कोरोना लॉकडाउन के बीच एक दर्जन से अधिक दिल्ली पुलिस के जवानों से 6 बार की विश्व चैंपियन भारतीय मुक्केबाज और राज्यसभा सांसद एमसी मैरीकॉम के सबसे छोटे बेटे प्रिंस का जन्मदिन मनाया। बेटे का जन्मदिन खास करने के लिए मैरीकोम ने दिल्ली पुलिस का शुक्रिया अदा भी किया। प्रवासी श्रमिकों के गरीब बच्चों की बदहाली के बीच दिल्ली पुलिस के जवानों ने मैरी कॉम के बेटे का केक काटवाया।

बॉक्सिंग चैम्पियन मैरी कॉम ने दिल्ली पुलिस को बर्थडे केक के साथ देखा, तो हैरान रह गईं। इसके बाद मैरी कॉम के बेटे प्रिंस ने केक काटा और अपनी मां, दिल्ली पुलिस और परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ जश्न मनाया। दिल्ली पुलिस की टीम ने भी मैरी कॉम के बेटे को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। इस पूरे वाक्य का एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जो अब सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो को लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स नराजगी जता रहे हैं।

मैरी कॉम ने दिल्ली पुलिस को धन्यवाद भी दिया। मैरीकॉम ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, “दिल्ली पुलिस का मेरे छोटे बेटे प्रिंस कॉम का जन्मदिन स्पेशल बनाने के लिए शुक्रिया। आप लोग असल हीरो हो, मैं आप सभी के समर्पण और प्रतिबद्धता को सैल्यूट करती हूं।” डीसीपी नई दिल्ली के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल ने जवाब दिया, “नई दिल्ली जिले की पुलिस राजकुमार को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं… उन्हें एक अद्भुत इंसान बनने के लिए शुभकामनाएं ..”

New Delhi district police wishes Prince a very happy birthday …wishing him to grow up to be a wonderful human being ..may he bring pride and glory to the country like his mother😊 https://t.co/f4ejWu5zx3 — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) May 14, 2020

यह वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स नराजगी जता रहे हैं। कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि यहां एक तरफ प्रवासी श्रमिकों के गरीब बच्चें भूखे मर रहे है तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ दिल्ली पुलिस मैरीकॉम के घर जाकर उनके बेटे का जन्मदिन बना रही हैं।

देखें कुछ ऐसे ही ट्वीट

Wishing the best to Mary Kom's son and to her family. Lovely to see cops celebrating. But I am sure all of us can imagine how the cops would interact with the exhausted kid's family.

How do we live with such brutal and obscene inequality? Why do we accept it so uncritically? https://t.co/tiZqsnn5aG — Amitabh Behar (@AmitabhBehar) May 15, 2020

You should have refused this gesture. This is insensitive in light of plight of poor children walking 100s of kms. Frontline warriors are required to provide relief to those children, not buy cakes and sing happy birthday songs for privileged lots. You can buy your own cakes! https://t.co/hJ1k4qO7dt — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) May 15, 2020

I’m filing an RTI for a list of houses that have been visited by Delhi Police over the past 2 months with a cake as part of this new tamasha. Let’s see how many poor children got one. https://t.co/pDJ5RJsc3n — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) May 15, 2020

Doesn't Mary Kom have enough money to buy cake to celebrate son's birthday? https://t.co/8N0hRnkyYr — Subrata Roy (@subrata_tamal) May 15, 2020

👉Police today got a cake for Mary Kom's son & sang a birthday song as well. Cute 👉In the same India, a poor exhausted kid fell asleep on a suitcase which his mother kept dragging in the scorching heat 👉I have put both videos in two windows side-by-side. COMPARE & #KeepAsking pic.twitter.com/gls0QIl9bN — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) May 14, 2020

Don’t want to spoil anybody’s party, and Happy Birthday everybody’s child, but Delhi Police is overdoing its birthday visits to random upper crust homes, and now even MP & boxing star Mary Kom. The police HS much else, more important to do than play-act for social media. — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) May 15, 2020

बता दें कि, मैरीकोम राज्यसभा में सांसद भी हैं। मैरीकोम पद्म विभूषण, पद्म भूषण और पद्मश्री तीनों सम्मान हासिल कर चुकी हैं। इसके अलावा वो राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न और अर्जुन अवॉर्ड से भी नवाजी जा चुकी हैं।