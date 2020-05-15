VIDEO: दिल्ली पुलिस के जवानों ने लॉकडाउन में राज्यसभा सांसद मैरीकॉम के बेटे का मनाया जन्मदिन, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने उठाए सवाल

कोरोना लॉकडाउन के बीच एक दर्जन से अधिक दिल्ली पुलिस के जवानों से 6 बार की विश्व चैंपियन भारतीय मुक्केबाज और राज्यसभा सांसद एमसी मैरीकॉम के सबसे छोटे बेटे प्रिंस का जन्मदिन मनाया। बेटे का जन्मदिन खास करने के लिए मैरीकोम ने दिल्ली पुलिस का शुक्रिया अदा भी किया। प्रवासी श्रमिकों के गरीब बच्चों की बदहाली के बीच दिल्ली पुलिस के जवानों ने मैरी कॉम के बेटे का केक काटवाया।

मैरीकॉम

बॉक्सिंग चैम्पियन मैरी कॉम ने दिल्ली पुलिस को बर्थडे केक के साथ देखा, तो हैरान रह गईं। इसके बाद मैरी कॉम के बेटे प्रिंस ने केक काटा और अपनी मां, दिल्ली पुलिस और परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ जश्न मनाया। दिल्ली पुलिस की टीम ने भी मैरी कॉम के बेटे को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। इस पूरे वाक्य का एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जो अब सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो को लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स नराजगी जता रहे हैं।

मैरी कॉम ने दिल्ली पुलिस को धन्यवाद भी दिया। मैरीकॉम ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, “दिल्ली पुलिस का मेरे छोटे बेटे प्रिंस कॉम का जन्मदिन स्पेशल बनाने के लिए शुक्रिया। आप लोग असल हीरो हो, मैं आप सभी के समर्पण और प्रतिबद्धता को सैल्यूट करती हूं।” डीसीपी नई दिल्ली के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल ने जवाब दिया, “नई दिल्ली जिले की पुलिस राजकुमार को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं… उन्हें एक अद्भुत इंसान बनने के लिए शुभकामनाएं ..”

यह वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स नराजगी जता रहे हैं। कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि यहां एक तरफ प्रवासी श्रमिकों के गरीब बच्चें भूखे मर रहे है तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ दिल्ली पुलिस मैरीकॉम के घर जाकर उनके बेटे का जन्मदिन बना रही हैं।

देखें कुछ ऐसे ही ट्वीट

बता दें कि, मैरीकोम राज्यसभा में सांसद भी हैं। मैरीकोम पद्म विभूषण, पद्म भूषण और पद्मश्री तीनों सम्मान हासिल कर चुकी हैं। इसके अलावा वो राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न और अर्जुन अवॉर्ड से भी नवाजी जा चुकी हैं।

