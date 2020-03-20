निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी मिलने पर बॉलिवुड सिलेब्रिटीज का रिएक्शन, पढ़िए किसने क्या कहां

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में 16 दिसंबर 2012 को एक महिला के साथ हुए सामूहिक बलात्कार एवं हत्या के मामले के चारों दोष‍ियों को तिहाड़ जेल में शुक्रवार सुबह 5.30 पर फांसी दे दी गई। लंबे वक्त से न्याय की आस लगाए निर्भया के परिवार और देश के लोगों ने इस फैसले पर खुशी जताई है। निर्भया की मां आशा देवी ने अपनी बेटी के साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार एवं हत्या के मामले के चारों दोषियों फांसी दिए जाने के बाद कहा कि आखिरकार न्याय हुआ और अब महिलाएं सुरक्षित महसूस करेंगी।

गौरतलब है कि, दिल्ली में 16 दिसंबर 2012 को एक महिला के साथ हुए सामूहिक बलात्कार एवं हत्या के मामले के चारों दोषियों मुकेश सिंह (32), पवन गुप्ता (25), विनय शर्मा (26) और अक्षय कुमार सिंह (31) को शुक्रवार की सुबह तिहाड़ जेल में साढ़े पांच बजे फांसी दे दी गई। सामूहिक बलात्कार एवं हत्या के इस मामले के इन दोषियों को फांसी की सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद तीन बार सजा की तामील के लिए तारीखें तय हुईं लेकिन फांसी टलती गई। अंतत: आज सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे चारों दोषियों को फांसी दे दी गई। पूरे देश की आत्मा को झकझोर देने वाले इस मामले की 23 वर्षीय पीड़िता को ‘‘निर्भया’’ नाम दिया गया जो फिजियोथैरेपी की छात्रा थी।

इस फैसले पर लोगों के तरह-तरह के रिऐक्शंस सामने आ रहे हैं। इसी बीच, इस ऐतिहासिक फैसले पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी राय रखी है। न्‍याय म‍िलने में हुई देरी को भी सिलेब्‍स ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

बॉलीवुड के दिग्‍गज अभिनेता ऋष‍ि कपूर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि यह फांसी न सिर्फ भारत बल्‍कि दुनिया के लिए एक उदाहरण है। उन्‍होंने लिखा, ‘जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी।’ तापसी पन्‍नू ने ट्विटर पर दोष‍ियों को फांसी दिए जाने पर ट्वीट किया, ‘आख‍िरकार यह हो गया। उम्‍मीद करती हूं कि माता-पिता वर्षों बाद आज थोड़े चैन से सोएंगे। यह उनके लिए एक लंबी लड़ाई थी। आशा देवी 🙏🏼।’

अभिनेत्री प्रीति जिंटा ने सोशल मीडिया पर कई सारे ट्वीट्स किए हैं। उन्होंने लिखा है कि आखिरकार न्याय हुआ। उन्होंने यह भी लिखा कि काश यह और पहले हो जाता और इसमें इतना टाइम न लगता। प्रीति ने लिखा कि अगर न्याय 2012 में ही मिल जाता तो कई महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध काफी रुक जाता।

वहीं, सुष्मिता सेन ने निर्भया की मां के लिए ट्वीट किया है और उनके दृढ़ निश्चय की सराहना की है। रितेश देशमुख ने निर्भया के परिवार और दोस्तों के लिए प्रार्थना की है। इसी तरह फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के कई लोगों ने चारों दोष‍ियों के फांसी पर ट्वीट कर अपनी बात रखी है।

बता दें कि, जेल के बाहर इकट्ठा हुई भीड़ ने आखिरकार दोषियों को फांसी दिए जाने के निश्चित समय पर मिठाई बांटकर जश्न मनाया और ‘निर्भया जिंदाबाद’ के नारे लगाए।

देखें कुछ ऐसे ही ट्वीट

Nirbhaya Justice. “Jaisi karni waisi bharni” Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/ENyjTxwlMI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi 🙏🏼 https://t.co/XidMPTzKm4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 20, 2020

Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 20, 2020

If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It’s time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya🙏 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 20, 2020

A Mother’s resilience 🙏 Asha Devi sees it through!! Finally some justice!! #Nirbhaya Dugga Dugga 🙏 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) March 20, 2020

Good Riddance . The planet is less 4 monsters . 8 long years, the parents have waited for justice . High time we demand swift justice. We have finally put Nirbhaya to rest . 🙏🏻 https://t.co/QH4yB04imb — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 20, 2020

Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instil fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #JusticeForNirbhaya — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 20, 2020