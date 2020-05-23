पाकिस्तान प्लेन क्रैश: अनुपम खेर, अनुभव सिन्हा, सोनम कपूर सहित इन बॉलीवुड सिलेब्स ने जताया दुख; पढ़िए किसने क्या कहा

दुनिया में तेजी से फैल रहे कोरोना वायरल संकट के बीच पाकिस्तान के सबसे बड़े शहर व सिंध प्रांत की राजधानी कराची में शुक्रवार (22 मई) को पाकिस्तान इंटरनेशनल एयरलाइंस (पीआईए) का विमान एक रिहाइशी इलाके में क्रैश हो गया। आग का गोला बनकर घरों पर गिरे विमान ने कई लोगों की जान ले ली है। इस दुर्घटना में अब तक 82 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है।

पाकिस्तान

हादसे में मरने वालों में विमान में सवार लोग और इसकी चपेट में आए घरों के लोग शामिल हैं, इससे रिहाइशी इलाके में भारी नुकसान हुआ है। अभी यह साफ नहीं हो सका है कि मरने वालों में कितने विमान में सवार थे और कितने अन्य नागरिक शामिल हैं। पीआईए के प्रवक्ता अब्दुल्ला हाफिज ने बताया कि विमान में चालक दल के आठ सदस्य और 99 मुसाफिर सवार थे। कोरोना लॉकडाउन के बाद डोमेस्टिक फ्लाइट सर्विस नॉर्मल होते ही कराची में प्लेन क्रैश हो गया। यह दुर्घटना जिन्ना इंटरनैशनल एयरपोर्ट के पास हुई।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि विमान की चपेट में आने से कई मकान तबाह हो गए हैं। कम से कम चार मकानों के पूरी तरह से ध्वस्त हो जाने की सूचना मिली है। मकानों के बाहर खड़ी कई गाड़ियां भी आग के गोले में बदल गए विमान की चपेट में आने से खाक में मिल गईं।

इस भीषण हादसे पर भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, राहुल गांधी सहित बॉलीवुड सिलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दुख जताया है। वहींं, अभिनेता अनिल कपूर, अनुपम खेर, सोनम कपूर और अनुभव सिन्हा जैसे तमाम सिलेब्स ने ट्वीट करके हादसे पर दुख जताया है।

हादसे में कम से कम चार लोग सुरक्षित बच गए हैं जिनमें से एक बैंक आफ पंजाब के अध्यक्ष जफर मसूद हैं और एक वरिष्ठ पत्रकार अनसार नकवी हैं। सभी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

